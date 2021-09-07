'Stay away from children if you want to live that life,' CPD supt. warns amid Chicago violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's mayor and police superintendent are promising to go after the shooters blamed for another violent weekend in Chicago.At least 65 people were shot and six were killed over Labor Day weekend in the city.Many of those hurt were children.The mother of 4-year-old Mychal Moultry shared new photos of her son with ABC 7 Chicago, showing a beautiful little boy with a big smile.In an, Moultry's mother, Angela Gregg, expressed her heartbreak, saying "they murdered my baby."She also begged for the public's help, adding "somebody needs to step up and say something. Somebody in Chicago knows something."Moultry was getting his hair braided with his father late Friday whenin Woodlawn.Gregg told the Tribune she wasn't there at the time, but a neighbor described Moultry's father in the moments after the shooting."He was hysterical as well. He disappeared so fast, like, he left when his son left to go to the hospital. He left with his kid," Sonya Blan said.Moultry died Sunday afternoon from two bullet wounds to his head.His mother said they were in Chicago from Alabama, visiting the boy's dad for the Labor Day holiday.In all, more than half a dozen children were caught in the crosshairs of what police believe is criminals shooting at other criminals this weekend."Stay away from children if you want to live that life," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a news conference Monday. "You're harming these communities. You're harming these families, and we will be relentless in pursuing you."At least eight children were injured in separate shootings across Chicago from Friday to Sunday.A $9,000 reward is being offered for information in the Moultry shooting.