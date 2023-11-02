Chicago bartender fatally shot trying to stop car theft remembered at vigil; killer remains at large

Chicago bartender Salvador Herrera, who was shot and killed while trying to thieves from stealing a car, was remembered at vigil Thursday evening as his death remains unsolved.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago bartender Salvador Herrera, who was shot and killed while trying to thieves from stealing a car, was remembered at vigil Thursday evening.

The vigil was held at the intersection where the 42-year-old was shot, rallying the community in their quest for justice.

Herrera's sister said the past few weeks have been the most difficult of her life, not least because her brother's murder remains unsolved. Marcelina Herrera has gone door-to-door on the Near West Side, handing out flyers with her brother's picture in hopes someone may hold the key to solving his murder.

"I am standing here where my brother's life was taken away to seek justice, so they can put a face to the name because I refuse the thought of my brother every becoming a statistic," she said.

Herrera was shot and killed after his family said he tried to stop a car break-in while he was on his way home from work. Police said he was stopped near Loomis and Flournoy when he saw a group trying to break into a Hyundai. He was still in his car when he tried to intervene.

Investigators said Herrera was shot in the back and later found by officers on patrol.