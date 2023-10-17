A Chicago shooting on the Near West Side killed bartender Salvador Herrera when he tried to stop a car break-in while on his way home from work.

Chicago bartender on way home from work shot, killed trying to stop car break-in

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 42-year-old Chicago bartender on his way home from work was shot and killed early Tuesday morning when he tried to intervene in a car break-in, his family sad.

"He was someone who people cared about immensely. And he left us completely broken," said sister Marcelina Herrera.

Neighbors said Salvador Herrera was on his way home from work when he stopped near Loomis and Flournoy on the Near West Side after he saw a group breaking into a Hyundai.

He was still in his car when he tried to intervene. Chicago police said he was shot in the back and later found by officers on patrol.

Herrera's family said he wasn't found until an hour after shots were fired.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

"That completely angers me because he might've had a chance to make it because we needed him. We need him!" Marcelina Herrera said.

Alex Markovic said it was his car the group was trying to steal. He said it's the second time since July that his car has been broken into in this exact spot.

He was inside his apartment when he heard the shots but was too frightened to come outside.

Markovic is now calling on city leaders to address the ongoing crime.

"Apparently, if you try to do something good, unfortunately, you end up like this, so I think this man is owed an apology from the whole city, not just me," he said.

Herrera's family said he began working at Butterfield Country Club in Oak Brook when he was 14 years old to help take care of his family after their father died. Now his sisters are forced to do the same, carrying heavy hearts while eager to find some closure only justice could bring.

"Because I refuse that my brother will be one more statistic. He's not going to be one. We will make sure of that," Marcelina Herrera said.

A witness told investigators they saw four people running from the scene after shots were fired. No one is currently in custody.

