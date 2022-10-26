Chicago police: Dirt bike riders surround woman's car, fire shots in Old Town

CHICAGO -- A group of dirt bike riders surrounded a woman in the Old Town neighborhood and one of the riders fired shots at her Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The victim was in a car in the 1400-block of North Sandburg Terrace at about 10:49 p.m. when the dirt bike riders surrounded her, police said.

One of the riders took out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim's car before the group fled the scene, police said.

Bellwood mother of 2 killed, man critically hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting

The woman's car was struck multiple times, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.