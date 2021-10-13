Chicago elementary school building hit by gunfire in Chatham, police say

The incident occurred in the 8800-block of South Indiana Avenue at about 8:38 a.m. near James McDade Classical School, police said.
Police said a person was standing outside when a dark-colored sedan drove past and someone inside the car began firing at the person. The person was not shot and no injuries were reported.
Police said the school sustained some proparty damage to a window.
No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The incident comes one day after a high school security guard and a 14-year-old student were shot outside Wendell Phillips High School in Broneville.