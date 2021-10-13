chicago shooting

Bronzeville shooting leaves student, 14, security guard hurt at Wendell Phillips High School

By
Teen student, security guard shot outside Bronzeville high school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's sure to be more security Wednesday morning after a student and a security guard were shot outside Wendell Phillips Academy High School in the Bronzeville neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago police said a male security went to open the school's double door at dismissal and a suspect, who appeared to be a teenager, immediately began firing from the street in his direction.

Police said the multiple shots were fired just as students were about to be dismissed for the day from the school near Pershing Road and Giles Avenue.

WATCH | Chicago police update on Phillips High School shooting


Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan shares an update on the investigation into a shooting outside Phillips High School.



"I just heard like three shots go off, and I ran back and was like, they shooting. They shooting," said Diana Taylor, a student.

The 45-year-old security guard was struck several times, police said. Bullets also went through the school door and struck a 14-year-old female student three times in her abdomen.

The student was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital and was in critical condition. The male security guard was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he is in good condition.

Both had been stabilized as of early Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Family of Michael Craig, Gresham man fatally shot by Chicago police, seeks body camera footage

Several parents, including the mother of the 14-year-old who was shot, were waiting to meet their children outside the school at the time. Some apparently witnessed the shooting.

"It's ridiculous, senseless, all this shooting for no apparent reason; it's crazy," said Bobby Taylor, the father of a student.

"She could have lost her daughter. All those teens go to Phillips, could have been anyone's son or daughter with that projectile going straight through that door," said Andrew Holmes, a community activist.

Chicago police Detective Brendan Deenihan said the suspect fled on foot and may have escaped in a vehicle.
Deenihan said the investigation remains active and officers are currently canvassing the area for surveillance video.

The family of the girl who was shot plans to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at St. Sabina church.

Related topics:
