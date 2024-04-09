1 killed, another injured in Rogers Park shooting near Morse CTA Red Line station: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, near a North Side Red Line stop Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

A 41-year-old and 33-year-old were outside in the 6900-block of North Glenwood Avenue in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood just after 11:15 a.m., when someone came up and shot at them, police said.

The 41-year-old was shot in the back, and taken to St. Francis hospital in good condition, CPD said.

The 33-year-old was also shot in the back, and taken to St. Francis in critical condition. He later died, police said.

Police tape and activity could be seen near the Morse CTA Red Line stop after the incident.

No one is in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

