Chicago shooting: 2 wounded, 1 critically in Rogers Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on the city's North Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 2100 block of West Birchwood Avenue at about 5 a.m., police said. A 24-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were sitting inside of a vehicle when an unknown male approached them and fired shots.

The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body, police said. The man, who was also shot, took her to St. Francis Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. He was listed in good condition at the same hospital.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating, police said.

