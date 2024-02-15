Person found fatally shot inside car in Roseland, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was found shot to death Thursday afternoon on the city's South Side.

A male victim, whose age was not immediately known, was discovered around 12:19 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Langley Avenue, in the Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The victim was found inside of a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They had gunshot wounds to the face and neck.

No one was in custody.

Area detectives continue to investigate. No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood