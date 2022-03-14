CPD searching for suspects after 7 injured in South Chicago shooting: 'It's unacceptable'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11648846" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Seven people have been critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Sunday.

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are searching for suspects after seven people were injured in a shooting in broad daylight on Chicago's South Side Sunday.Two men are in critical condition and five others are in good condition after the South Chicago shooting, according to officials.Police are combing through surveillance video, which they said shows an altercation turned violent."We're having a war right here! We don't have to go where they're having a war at," said nearby resident Barbara Thompson. "We're having a war right here!"Living in constant fear seems to be a daily reminder for Thompson, as part of her South Side community is, once again, wrapped in police tape."Every day we're getting shot! I get so tired of these sirens," Thompson said. "It is so bad! And these polices, they working overtime. They're so scared - I know they are because I fear for them myself!"At 3:40 p.m. Sunday, a car pulled up to a group of people who were standing outside of the Little Caesars pizzeria in the 7900-block of South Exchange Avenue, said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, who referenced video officers had reviewed of the shooting.After a short discussion, someone in the vehicle "almost immediately" opened fire, wounding seven adults, Brown said.He said police weren't sure if the shooting was targeted or if there was an argument during the exchange of words."Whether it was a targeted shooting or an altercation, it's unacceptable," Brown said.Brown said there wasn't an exchange of gunfire, though police were unsure if there was more than one shooter. Police were unsure if there was a second car involved in the shooting."We're not sure whether the other vehicle just fled because they were shooting or if they were involved at all, so we're running all that down," Brown added.ShotSpotter detected roughly 60 rounds, according to officials.The victims, all male, range in age from 22- to 70-years-old, according to officials.All seven were taken to several area hospitals.Four men were shot in the leg, and a 51-year-old man was shot in the hip. All five are now listed in good condition. A 31-year-old man shot in the abdomen and a 34-year-old man shot in the chest are reportedly in critical condition, according to officials."One shooting is one too many," Brown said. "...We are going to put all of our efforts forward to solve this shooting and bring those to justice that were involved."Now, as the men fight for their lives in the hospital, people who call this area home hope police catch the perpetrators of Sunday's violence."I'm fighting for my grandkids. I'm fighting for my kids, and this is pitiful," Thompson said.Police said they are not ready to give a description of the alleged suspect(s) or car(s), but are asking people to come forward with any information that could lead to an arrest.