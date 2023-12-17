South Loop shooting: 2 men injured, 1 critically, on CTA Red Line near Roosevelt, Chicago police say

A Chicago shooting injured 2 men, 1 critically, on a CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt in the South Loop, CPD says.

A Chicago shooting injured 2 men, 1 critically, on a CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt in the South Loop, CPD says.

A Chicago shooting injured 2 men, 1 critically, on a CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt in the South Loop, CPD says.

A Chicago shooting injured 2 men, 1 critically, on a CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt in the South Loop, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men are hospitalized after a shooting on a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop Saturday night.

Questions remain about the incident Sunday morning.

One man is in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and another is in good condition.

Chicago police said two men were causing some sort of disturbance on a stopped train near the Roosevelt station, just after 10 p.m.

It's still unclear exactly what that disturbance was, but that's when a male suspect fired shots at the other two.

RELATED: Eisenhower Expressway shooting leaves tow truck driver seriously wounded, ISP says

A 25-year-old was struck multiple times, and rushed to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, and a 20-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police say a weapon was found on the scene.

CPD said a person of interest is being questioned, but it was not immediately clear if that is the suspect who allegedly fired those shots.

Detectives are still investigating.

Red Line service was affected for several hours overnight, but resumed as normal just before 2 a.m.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood