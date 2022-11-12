1 dead, 1 critically injured in South Shore shooting involving CCL holder during attempted robbery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and another was very critically injured in a shooting during an attempted robbery at a South Shore grocery store, which involved a concealed carry license holder.

Chicago police said the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 2600-block of East 73rd Street.

According to CPD, a man walked into the store and pulled out a gun to start a robbery. A Good Samaritan who CPD said has valid FOID and CCL cards also pulled out a gun and shot the would-be robber.

The would-be robber fired back and struck a third person who was in the store at the time, police said.

The would-be robber was pronounced dead at the scene. The 64-year-old man who was shot by the offender was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The CCL holder was not injured.

Police said three guns have been recovered from the scene. An investigation is ongoing.