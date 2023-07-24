Reward to be announced in fatal shooting of community activist's grandson

Chicago community activists will announce a reward Monday for information in the shooting of Ra-Shaun Hood, grands on of Rev. Robin Hood.

Rev. Robin Hood has fought against violence for more than 25 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago anti-violence activist and his family are calling for justice after his own grandson is gunned down.

The family of Ra-Shaun Hood, 16, is expected to announce a reward. He was killed on Friday night.

His grandfather, Reverend Robin Hood, is a prominent community activist and will call for justice at the scene of the crime in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

A group called The Leaders Network will also announce a reward for information leading to arrest in Ra-Shaun's case.

The Reverend Robin Hood, who has been a long-time West Side pastor, is heartbroken.

Ra-Shaun was shot in the chest and killed at around 10 p.m. on Friday near 81st Street and Racine Avenue. Police found him on the sidewalk.

Reverend Hood said the family doesn't know anyone who would want to hurt him.

"The good thing about this is you still feel pain," Hood said. "The bad thing is when you stop feeling pain because then you have been sucked into this epidemic of violence."

Reverend Hood said Ra-Shaun was a high school honor student who loved playing basketball and making friends and family laugh.

Meanwhile, ministers from the community along with the Hood family and other parents who have experienced violence will be at the news conference, scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. They want convictions and they want the killers off the streets.

