teen killed

Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy killed in Warren Park, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot and killed on the city's Northwest Side Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Police Department said.

The shooting happened at about 1:51 p.m. in Warren Park, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shootings: 71 shot, 8 killed in 4th of July weekend violence, CPD says

The 15-year-old was sitting in a park in the 6600 block of North Western Avenue when an unknown offender approached him, produced a gun and fired shots, police said.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, CPD said.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

RELATED | Little Village shooting: Man allegedly shot girl after she threw water at McDonald's employee
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohorner parkchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeshots firedgun violenceteen killedteen shotshootingchicago violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Man shot girl after she threw water at McDonald's worker: prosecutors
Family heartbroken after teen killed in SW Side shooting
Suburban train crash that killed 15-year-old ruled an accident: ME
Man charged with shooting, killing high school student on SW Side
TOP STORIES
Highland Park shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Highland Park parade shooting victims ID'd
Man shot girl after she threw water at McDonald's worker: prosecutors
Highland Park victims describe seeing alleged gunman on roof
Highland Park shooting suspect's social media littered with hatred
Tornado Warning in effect for McHenry County on top of extreme heat
Taika Waititi talks new Marvel movie 'Thor: Love And Thunder'
Show More
71 shot, 8 killed in July 4 weekend violence: CPD
Witnesses describe chaos after 7 killed, 39 injured in Highland Park
Man offers up service dog after shooting in Highland Park, IL
What to know if your flight gets canceled or delayed
COVID Update: IL reports 644 new cases, 2 deaths
More TOP STORIES News