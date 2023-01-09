WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot on Auburn Gresham sidewalk, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, January 9, 2023 10:34PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was seriously hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood's 1000 block of West 82nd Street at about 3:17 p.m., police said. A 14-year-old boy was on the sidewalk when he was shot in his abdomen and under his right arm.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area Two Detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW