Boy, 14, charged in deadly South Loop shooting during teen takeover, Chicago police say

17-year-old Jeremy Smith, shot to death near Roosevelt and Canal, was set to graduate high school this year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old boy wounded during a teen takeover in the South Loop last month.

The shooting took place on March 2 in the 500-block of West Roosevelt Road.

Witnesses told ABC7 a large crowd of hundreds of young people were gathered in the area when the shooting happened. Witnesses also said hours before the crowds of young people grew, there was already a significant police presence in the area.

Two victims were transported to Stroger Hospital, where one later died. The 17-year-old victim was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 17-year-old Jeremy Smith.

The 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody Monday at about 8:16 a.m. in the 100-block of South Central Park Boulevard, police said. He has been charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Last month, police announced nine people were charged in connection with the gathering, but non were charged in connection to the shooting.

