Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy found shot, critically on Auburn Gresham sidewalk, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was critically injured in a Tuesday evening shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.

Police said the victim was discovered in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood's 700 block of West 81st Street just after 7:30 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood