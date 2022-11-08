Chicago shooting: 2 teens shot in South Austin alley, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenager were shot in a West Side alley on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the South Austin neighborhood's 4900 block of West Quincy Street at about 3:33 p.m., police said. Two teen boys, 15 and 17 years old, were speaking with people in an alley near a blue vehicle. Someone took out a gun and fired shots, striking the teens.

Both victims were shot in the legs and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.