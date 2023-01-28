Chicago shooting: 3-year-old boy, man grazed in Back of the Yards, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A toddler and man were shot early Saturday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 5400 block of South Damen Avenue at about 2 a.m., police said. A 52-year-old man was parking his vehicle with a 3-year-old boy in the back seat when someone inside a light green SUV fired shots.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man charged after fatal shooting of teen trying to buy sneakers in West Pullman

The man, who suffered a graze wound on his left side, drove to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said. The child, who was grazed in the left shoulder, is also in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood