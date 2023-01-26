Chicago shooting: Man charged after fatal shooting of teen trying to buy sneakers in West Pullman

One teen is dead and another was injured Sunday while trying to buy something from a person they had met online, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged after a teen trying to buy sneakers was killed in a shooting Sunday, Chicago police said.

Police said Thursday Tony Mason III, 18, of Chicago has been charged with one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder, one count of robbery and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting occurred at about 2 p.m. in the 11900-block of South State in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said a 17-year-old and 18-year-old were trying to buy sneakers from someone they met on social media, but instead Mason pulled out a gun, robbed the teens, and shot them. Three other people inside of their vehicle were not injured.

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Jordan Nixon from University Park.

The 18 year old was shot in the elbow and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police said Mason was arrested in the 14600-block of South Halsted Street in Harvey.

