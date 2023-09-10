Chicago shooting: 4 shot, critically injured inside Greater Grand Crossing home, police say

Gunfire broke out in Parkway Gardens complex, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four men were critically injured in a Saturday evening shooting inside a South Side home, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened at about 6:20 p.m. in the 6500 block of South King Drive in the Parkway Gardens complex. That's in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The men were inside a residence there when gunfire broke out.

A 23-year-old man, shot in the back, was transported to Northwestern Hospital.

Two other men, a 28-year-old shot in the hip and a 39-year-old shot in the back, were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Another 28-year-old man, shot in the chest, took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

All four men were in critical condition.

Police said a female person, whose age was not immediately known, was taken in for questioning. Investigators found three weapons on the scene.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

