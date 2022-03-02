chicago shooting

Chicago shooting in West Englewood critically injures girl riding in car with family

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Girl, 12, critically injured in West Englewood shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in West Englewood, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said the girl was in a car with family members in the 2300-block of West 72nd Street shortly before 8 p.m. when someone began firing shots down the street.

The girl was struck in the back of her head. Her family immediately drove her to Comer Children's Hospital where she is listed in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

No further injuries were reported. No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area 1 detectives is ongoing.

Chicago police have not released any further details about this incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest englewoodchicago shootingchicago crimechicago violencechild shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Shots fired outside Red Line station hours after teen fatally shot
Gunman waited to kill teen in Grand Red Line shooting: Chicago police
Boy, 16, fatally shot in River North ID'd
14 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
TOP STORIES
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
Hyde Park bartender stabbed to death was 'one of the sweetest people'
FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address
Iowa governor gives GOP response to Biden's SOTU address
Husband and wife killed in Pullman hit-and-run: CPD
State of the Union 2022: Full text and video
Woman, 20, charged in hit-and-run that killed Glenview man, 22
Show More
Downstate attorney sues Chicago Public Schools over face masks
Dr. Ngozi Ezike to step down as Illinois' top doctor
ACLU sues Texas over directive towards transgender children
Black people more often stopped, subjected to force by CPD, IG finds
Ukraine-born Chicago woman stranded in Europe after invasion
More TOP STORIES News