Concealed-carry license holder, would-be robber critically injured in Gresham shootout: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An attempted robbery turned into a shootout Monday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Gresham neighborhood's 7600 block of South Carpenter Street just before 9:45 a.m.

A 24-year-old man, who is a concealed-carry license holder, was walking toward his car when someone approached him, pulled out a gun and demanded his belongings, police said. The victim and the would-be robber opened fire.

The victim was shot in the stomach, and the offender was shot in the head, leg and back. Both are in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Area detectives are investigating, and police did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood