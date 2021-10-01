Dan Ryan shooting critically injures IL state trooper, Chicago police say | LIVE

police officer shot

Dan Ryan shooting critically injures IL state trooper, Chicago police say

Dan Ryan closed for inbound lanes near 43rd
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LIVE: Illinois state trooper shot on Dan Ryan, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday afternoon on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway near 43rd Street, Chicago police said.

The circumstances of the shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood were not immediately clear.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the trooper was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in critical condition.

There is a large law enforcement presence on the Dan Ryan at the scene and all lanes are blocked. Drivers should avoid the area.

The exact circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear, nor was the duration of the lane closures or when traffic would be free to move again. The investigation remains extremely active.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
