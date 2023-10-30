Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy shot, critically injured at Grand Crossing gas station, police say

A Grand Crossing shooting in Chicago left a teen boy critically injured at a gas station near South Chicago Avenue and East 76th Street, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Grand Crossing neighborhood's 7600 block of S. South Chicago Avenue just before 4 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy was in the parking lot when he suffered a gunshot wound to his back and right leg, police said. Chopper 7 was over the scene near East 76th Street.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

