Chicago shooting: 2 men shot to death inside moving vehicle in Greater Grand Crossing, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot and killed inside a moving vehicle on the South Side on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood near East 68th Street and South State Street at about 3:20 p.m.

Two men, 30 and 22 years old, were heading northbound on State Street in a blue sedan when a silver vehicle pulled up, and two people inside fired shots, police said. The suspects then fled northbound on State Street.

Police said the 30-year-old was shot in his body and head and the 22-year-old was shot in his neck and head. Both victims were transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

