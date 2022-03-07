Chicago shooting in Englewood gravely injures 21-year-old man, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man is in grave condition after a shooting in a mini mart in Englewood Monday afternoon.Police said shortly before 3 p.m., a 21-year-old man was in a store I the 6600-block of South Morgan when he got into a verbal altercation with someone else. That other person pulled out a gun and fired shots at the man.The victim was struck in the right armpit. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in grave condition.No one is currently in custody. No description of the shooting suspect or further information has been released by police.