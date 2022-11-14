Chicago shooting in Lower West Side very critically injures 2; officer injured in aftermath: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were very critically injured in a shooting in Chicago's Lower West Side, CPD said.

Police said the victim, a male and a female, were both inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting on 21st Street just west of Western Avenue.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear, but Chicago police said the vehicle, a black Honda SUV, continued traveling eastbound on 21st St. after the shooting and the gunman followed.

The victims are in very critical condition, police said. They have not released any further details about the shooting, the victims, or any suspects. It was not clear whether anyone was in custody or if police had specific information about a suspect or suspects.

A female officer was also injured in the incident, though police said she was not injured in the shooting itself but in some sort of aftermath. She was taken to a nearby hospital with leg injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com and ABC7 Eyewitness News for updates.