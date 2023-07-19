A Chicago shooting on the Near West Side near Oakley and Maypole injured three people, CPD said.

Chicago shooting: 3 shot on Near West Side, child injured while being shielded

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said three people were shot on the city's Near West Side. A child was also injured but not shot.

Police said the shooting happened near Oakley and Maypole sometime around or before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

Police said a 52-year-old, a 17-year old and a 16-year-old were all wounded. While initially police said a child was also shot, CPD amended their account to clarify that a 4-year-old suffered abrasions to the body after she was thrown to the ground to be shielded from the shooting, police said.

No further details about the victims, including their genders and if they knew or had any relation to each other, were immediately known.

Police said the suspects were in a car at the time of the shooting. They fled the scene but crashed the vehicle about a block and a half away, police said.

The suspects then fled on foot and remain at large, according to CPD.

An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing. Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects.

