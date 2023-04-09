A Chicago shooting left a teen shot and killed in the 10600 block of South Sangamon Street in Washington Heights, the police department said.

Chicago shooting: 15-year-old girl shot to death inside vehicle in Washington Heights, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen girl was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Washington Heights neighborhood's 10600 block of South Sangamon Street at about 12:51 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a 15-year-old girl sitting in a vehicle's back seat with a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Police said the Chicago Fire Department transported the victim in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

