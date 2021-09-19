Chicago shooting: Tow truck driver fatally shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A tow truck driver was shot and killed in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.
Police said a 27-year-old man was working in the 100-block of West 57th Street at about 3:51 a.m. when police said someone fired multiple shots at him.
The tow truck driver was shot multiple times throughout his body and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Further details on his identity have not been released.
The shooting is the latest in a violent weekend which has seen at least six people killed.
No one is in custody and Area one detectives are investigating.
