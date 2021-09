CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old boy was shot while inside a home in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.Police said it happened in the 9300 block of South Escanaba at around 10:45 a.m.Detectives could be seen going in and out of the home and placing crime tape up.The child was taken to Trinity Hospital, and later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Area 2 Detectives.No one is in custody.