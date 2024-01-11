Delivery driver wounded in in West Humboldt Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A food delivery truck driver was wounded in a shooting in West Humboldt Park late Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

A 35-year-old man was in his vehicle delivering food in the 4300-block of West Hirsch Street at about 8:34 p.m. when police said three men walked up and fired shots.

The driver suffered a graze wound to his back and drove himself to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

