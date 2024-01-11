2 convenience store clerks robbed at gunpoint on NW Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint late Wednesday night on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

In each case, three male suspects entered the convenience stores and stole cash from the clerk at gunpoint, police said. At the second store, the suspects also stole several cartons of cigarettes.

The first robbery occurred at about 9:53 p.m. in the 5900-block of West Grand Avenue and the second robbery occurred in the 3200-block of West Diversey Avenue

Nobody was injured in either robbery, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

