chicago shooting

Chicago girl, 11, dies 3 weeks after West Pullman gas station shooting

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old girl has died three weeks after she was shot on Chicago's Far South Side.

Ny'Andrea Dyer was hit by a stray bullet at a gas station in West Pullman on March 1.

Dyer was sitting in the backseat of her mother's SUV at a gas station in the 100-block of West 127th Street just before 10:50 p.m. when gunfire erupted between two men. One shot struck the 6th grader in the face. The bullet lodged in the back of her neck, next to her spine.

RELATED| $20K reward offered in West Pullman gas station shooting; 11-year-old girl shot in face, critically injured

Police have said she was not the target. They are still looking for the person who they say shot her.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads the arrest of the gunman who shot Ny'Andrea.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest pullmanchicago shootingchild deathchicago crimegun violenceshootingchicago violencechild shot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
CPS announces 'healing-centered' plan to address trauma
21 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
18 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Charges filed in CPD officer's shooting in South Austin
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boulder, Colorado shooting marks latest mass tragedy with 10 dead
Loretto Hospital under fire for reported jewelry store vaccinations
Squirrel steals package from Chicago building, takes it to roof
Man critically hurt in Lawndale hit-and-run: CPD
United Center vaccination site opening drive-thru Tuesday
4th COVID-19 vaccine coming: Here are the differences
U.S. questions AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine trial data
Show More
Evanston city council approves reparations housing program
Same-day coronavirus testing available through DoorDash
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
Chicago mayor goes door-to-door to get vaccines to residents
Chicago Weather: Breezy, rainy Tuesday with PM storms
More TOP STORIES News