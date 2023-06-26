Carlishia Hood ordered her son to shoot Jeremy A. Brown at the Maxwell Street Express in West Pullman, prosecutors said.

Charges dropped against woman, son in West Pullman shooting at hot dog stand

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County State's Attorney's Office has dropped charges against a woman who prosecutors previously said ordered her teen son to fatally shoot a man at a West Pullman hot dog stand last weekend.

The state's attorney's office said Monday, "Based upon our continued review and in light of emerging evidence" first-degree murder charges would be dropped against the 35-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy.

"Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases," the office said.

The shooting happened in the 11600-block of South Halsted Street at about 11:05 p.m. last Sunday.

Police said the man, who the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified as Jeremy A. Brown, was in the vestibule of a fast food restaurant and was involved in a physical altercation.

A suspect, later identified as the teen boy, then took out a handgun and fired, hitting Brown in the back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video shows the suspects arrive in a blue Lincoln Nautilus. The video also shows a suspect take out a handgun.

Chicago police previously released surveillance video of the suspects wanted in connection with the shooting.

In addition to the murder charge, the woman had faced a felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, CPD said.

Anti-violence groups said they've been responding to a recent uptick in shootings in the West Pullman neighborhood. Since May 23, there have been eight shootings and five homicides in the area, according to their count.

