West Pullman shooting: Woman, teen charged after man killed inside restaurant, Chicago police say

Chicago police investigating a fatal shooting inside of a West Pullman restaurant Sunday night have released surveillance video of the suspects.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy have been charged in a 32-year-old man's shooting death in a West Pullman restaurant, Chicago police said Thursday.

The teen faces a first-degree murder charge, and Carlishia Hood of Chicago faces a first-degree murder charge and a felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to CPD.

The two were arrested on Wednesday in the 700-block of East 111th Street after being identified as the suspects in the man's Sunday night murder, CPD said.

Chicago police released surveillance video Wednesday of the suspects wanted in connection with the shooting.

The shooting took place in the 11600-block of South Halsted Street at about 11:05 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the 32-year-old man, who the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified as Jeremy A. Brown, was in the vestibule of a fast food restaurant and was involved in a physical altercation.

A male suspect then took out a handgun and fired, hitting Brown in the back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video shows the suspects arrive in a blue Lincoln Nautilus. The video also shows a suspect take out a handgun

The two are due in court Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.

