Carlishia Hood ordered her son to shoot Jeremy A. Brown at the Maxwell Street Express in West Pullman, prosecutors said.

Woman ordered 14-year-old son to shoot man, now dead, at West Pullman hotdog stand: prosecutors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman ordered her teenage son to shoot a man, now dead, at a West Pullman hotdog stand on Sunday evening, prosecutors said.

Carlishia Hood, 35, and her 14-year-old son were arrested on Wednesday in the 700-block of East 111th Street after being identified as the suspects in the 32-year-old man's murder, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the 11600-block of South Halsted Street at about 11:05 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the man, who the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified as Jeremy A. Brown, was in the vestibule of a fast food restaurant and was involved in a physical altercation.

A suspect then took out a handgun and fired, hitting Brown in the back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video shows the suspects arrive in a blue Lincoln Nautilus. The video also shows a suspect take out a handgun.

Chicago police released surveillance video Wednesday of the suspects wanted in connection with the shooting.

Both Hood and her son are facing first-degree murder charges. Hood also faces a felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, CPD said Thursday.

Anti-violence groups said they've been responding to a recent uptick in shootings in the West Pullman neighborhood. Since May 23, there have been eight shootings and five homicides in the area, according to their count.

