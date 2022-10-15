WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Person shot, killed in West Ridge's Lerner Park, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
8 minutes ago
A West Ridge, Chicago shooting killed one person in Lerner Park in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was shot and killed in a park on the city's North Side on Friday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened before 10 p.m. at Lerner Park in the West Ridge neighborhood's 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue, police said. Witnesses said they heard a loud pop, followed by multiple people running away.

Police found a male victim on a park bench with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

Police are searching for the gunman and there's no word on any arrests.

