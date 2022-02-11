West Side shooutout suspect due in court in case that led to dispute between Lightfoot, Foxx

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect charged in a West Side shootout caught on camera is scheduled to appear in court Friday.It was a case that put Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx in the hot seat after she initially declined to charge anyone.It was a shootout in the middle of the day that terrorized people in the Austin neighborhood last October. Police said two people got out of a car and fired shots into a nearby home. Those inside then returned fire. One person was killed, one other injured.Thomas Dean, 20, was charged with three weapons counts for firing shots, from what the state's attorney described as a machine gun."We were able to get some scientific and forensic evidence that didn't exist at this time to be able to trace this back to this defendant and again, additional work that we're doing on others who are likely to be in charged," Foxx said.The case has been a point of contention. Mayor Lori Lightfoot had been critical of Cook State's Attorney Kim Foxx for not filing charges sooner. But the two elected leaders stood together Thursday talking unity."I stand here with the state's attorney and the superintendent ignited in our common purpose and commitment to bring peace to our residents," Lightfoot said. "Now we may not agree on every issue or every time. But make no mistake, we are united in our shared mission to make all of our neighborhoods safe."Police Superintendent David Brown said the charges filed should send a message to those responsible for the violence."No residents should be faced with that kind of terror, brazen, reckless and lawless acts of violence like these will not go unchecked," Supt. David Brown said. "And offenders, like being will not be let off the hook."Chicago police said they have a search warrant for another suspect and additional charges are expected.