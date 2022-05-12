Woman shot, killed while confronting garage burglar in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot and killed in Auburn Gresham while confronting a man who was burglarizing her garage, Chicago police said.Police said the 21-year-old woman walked into her garage while it was being burglarized around 7:45 p.m. in the 7500-block of South Wolcott.The burglar shot her in the chest, back and arm, killing her, CPD said.The shooter then fled the scene. No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.Police have not released any description of the suspect. The victim has not yet been identified.