Woodlawn block club mobilizes to fight crime after recent shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Woodlawn residents moved here with plans to grow their families and to enjoy nearby parks and gardens, but they say it has been a struggle."Everyone deserves to have peace where they live," said EJ Hunter, with the 6300 6400 Ingleside Block Club.But their peace has been disrupted by violence nearby, like a shooting Saturday morning with someone firing brazenly in daylight at a residence.The residents of 6300 6400 Ingleside Block Club organized previously to clean up their neighborhood, showing up in housing court to get a problematic tenant evicted.They said it worked.They host positive events for the residents and stayed connected to officers on their beat.A shooting in April prompted the neighbors to get focused again, working with building owners and housing courts to remove those who may be putting residents in jeopardy."There are about 15 of us at it day and night," block club president Duane Clayton said. "We all have different points of view, working toward the same thing: having a safe neighborhood.""The solutions feel like they all rest in our hands," Hunter said. "And we're okay doing the work, but it would be really nice to not keep working this hard."While it has been a lot of their own time and money to improve their neighborhood, they say it is worth it and urge others to do the same."Get to know your neighbors and get involved in your community," said Genora Stone, president of the Mamie Till-Mobley Park Advisory Council. "I don't want to just reside in my community. I want to live here. I want to enjoy my neighborhood."