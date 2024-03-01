Chicago sees no shootings, homicides Wednesday; 7th day with no shootings in last 5 years, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There were no shootings or homicides in Chicago on Wednesday.

Since Jan. 1, 2019, there have only been six other days without any shootings across the city, Chicago police said.

"Since Jan. 1, 2019, 17,891 people have been shot in Chicago, including 3,148 fatal shooting victims and 14,743 nonfatal shooting victims," according a Chicago Police Department dashboard.

Days with no shooting or homicides in the last five years:

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019

Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024

The police department dashboard says violent crime has shown a downward trend in the past year.

"Fatal shooting victims are down 12.8% in the last 12 months compared to the yearly average from 2019-2023, and nonfatal shooting victims are down 18.6%," police said.

