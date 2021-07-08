Community leaders call on Gov. Pritzker to issue State of Emergency for Chicago violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's exploding gun violence now has community leaders calling for a State of Emergency.On Wednesday morning, two federal agents and a CPD officer werePolice have been questioning a person of interest in the shooting that wounded a CPD officer and two ATF agents.Several Chicago community leaders continue to be outraged by the violence.And they're calling on Gov. JB Pritzker to declare a state of emergency to put the city in a position to receive more funding.But Pritzker's office said he's treating the epidemic of gun violence as a public health crisis.Father Michael Pfleger said a single plan uniting Chicago and surrounding communities is needed to stop the violence."We need emergency funds; we need emergency action," he said. "And the action is this comprehensive approach because what we're doing is obviously not working."A spokeswoman for Pritzker defended the administration's response, saying in part that the state is "committed to a comprehensive approach to gun violence by investing in programs that provide pathways to good education, careers, and safe communities."There are some local pastors who said they want to do more to help with the violence problem.They have called a news conference for later on Thursday afternoon.