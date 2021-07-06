chicago shooting

Chicago violence: 98 shot, 17 fatally, in weekend shootings across city

Chicago Police Superintendent Brown to speak Tuesday
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The long holiday weekend is officially over, and ABC 7 Chicago found nearly 100 people were shot in Chicago since Friday night.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown will address the violence and face questions about the department's safety plan Tuesday afternoon.

A 15-year-old boy is one of the latest victims.

RELATED: 'A heart full of life': National Guard soldier, 19, found shot to death outside Belmont Cragin party

Jevon Hopkins was on the sidewalk near 66th Street and Langley Avenue when a dark-colored car pulled up, and someone inside shot him in the back. He's in critical condition.

From Friday at 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, at least 98 people have been shot, including two CPD officers and five children 13 and younger.

There were at least 17 killed.

During the same time period over the holiday last year, 87 were shot and 17 were killed.

RELATED: Chicago expressway shooting on I-90/94 critically injures woman, 55: CFD

This year's CPD safety plan going into the weekend included targeted protection for commercial districts across the city.

Officers also had days off canceled, and worked 12-hour shifts, as the strategy included focusing on 15 violence-prone areas in Chicago.

"Just mayhem, and looking like Chicago was out of control," Pastor Donavan Price said. "There's nothing that the police can do about the people who are perpetrating crimes, and that's what needs to be addressed is the individuals and their needs.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown praised the work of his officers on Twitter, writing that they, "continue to work tirelessly to keep our city safe."

Brown is planning to hold a news briefing at 1:30 p.m. at Chicago Police Headquarters.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

More TOP STORIES News