Chicago weekend gun violence leaves at least 2 shot, 1 fatally across the city

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and another wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

In a deadly attack, a man was found shot to death early Saturday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 1 a.m., officers found the man lying face up next to his vehicle in the 2000 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.

The man, between 30 to 40 years old, was found with a gunshot wound in the back of the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on his death.

In nonfatal shootings, a 19-year-old man was shot early Saturday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 12:10 a.m., he was walking north in the 7200 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a black Mercedes Benz SUV pulled alongside him and began shouting at him, Chicago police said. Someone inside then fired multiple shots at the 19-year-old.

He was struck on the thumb and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, police said.

Last weekend, 4 people were killed and 22 wounded in shootings across Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

