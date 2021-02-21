Chicago weekend gun violence leaves at least 7 shot, 1 fatally across the city

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and six people wounded in shootings across Chicago since Saturday evening.
In a deadly attack, a man was found shot to death early Saturday in Gresham on the South Side.
About 1 a.m., officers found the man lying face up next to his vehicle in the 2000-block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.
The man, between 30 to 40 years old, was found with a gunshot wound in the back of the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
In nonfatal shootings, a 14-year-old boy was shot Saturday in Roseland on the Far South Side.
He was outside about 11:30 a.m. in the 11200-block of South King Drive when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
The teen was struck in the hand and groin and taken to Comer Children's Hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.
About a half hour earlier a man was shot in Fernwood on the South Side.
He was driving about 11 a.m. in the 10100-block of South Perry Avenue when he got into an argument with someone in a gray four-door sedan, police said.
A male got out of the sedan and opened fire, striking the 24-year-old in the back, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
Earlier Saturday, a 45-year-old man was wounded in Lawndale on the South Side.
About 5 a.m., he was in the 4100-block of West 13th Street when someone walked up and fired shots, striking him in the knee, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
Hours earlier, a 19-year-old man was shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.
He was walking north about 12:10 a.m. in the 7200-block of South Kedzie Avenue when a black Mercedes Benz SUV pulled alongside him and began shouting at him, police said. Someone inside then fired multiple shots at the 19-year-old.
He was struck on the thumb and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, police said.
At least two other people were wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.
Last weekend, 4 people were killed and 22 wounded in shootings across Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.
