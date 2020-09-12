Chicago violence: 19 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings

2 shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Weekend violence continues to claim victims across Chicago.As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 19 people have been shot, four fatally, according to Chicago police.Two men were shot Saturday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.About 9:15 a.m. the men, 27 and 28, were in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street, when they were shot, Chicago police said.The 27-year-old was struck in the right calf and took himself to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. The older man was struck in the torso and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.Area Four detectives are investigating.A man was found shot to death Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side.Officers responding to reports of a person shot found the 34-year-old unresponsive on the ground shortly after midnight in the 6200 block of South Seeley Avenue, Chicago police said.He had a gunshot wound to the back of his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Walter Leflora, of West Englewood.The man's body could be seen covered with a sheet in the street as officers investigated. A large crowd gathered near the scene, with multiple people yelling for authorities to remove his body from the street.Police said no one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.Two people were killed and four others, including a suspect, were wounded in a shootout Saturday in Austin on the West Side.People at a gathering started arguing about 2:05 a.m. in the 100 block of North Pine Avenue when a male suspect unleashed gunfire into the crowd, Chicago police said. Another person returned fire, striking him in the abdomen.A 47-year-old woman was shot in the face and chest and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm and was pronounced dead at the same hospital.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about their deaths.A 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. A 38-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.Another male victim was struck in the thigh and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition, police said.The suspect was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.Officers on the scene stood along the crime scene tape as a crowd gathered. One of the gunshot victims was seen lying in an alley before being taken away by an ambulance.A weapon was recovered on the scene, according to a police source. Area Four detectives are investigating.A man was killed in a shooting Saturday in River West.Officers responding to reports of shots fired found the 36-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back about 3:20 a.m. in the 700 block of North Morgan Street, according to Chicago police.He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.