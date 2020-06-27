Chicago Violence: Five people killed,16 wounded in weekend shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least five people were killed and 16 others were wounded by gun violence in Chicago since Friday evening.A man, 28 is in critical condition after he was found shot in the 7600 block of South Phillips in the city's South Shore neighborhood at around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. Police said the he was shot in the chest, neck and arm. Area Two detectives are investigating.A man, 37 was shot while sitting in his parked vehicle at around 12:08 p.m. Saturday near 80th and Exchange, when someone approached him and fired shots, striking the victim. He was transported to South Shore Hospital in stable condition, according to police.A 17-year-old male died at Christ Hospital after he was shot around 11:25 a.m. Saturday. Police said, the teen was with a large crowd of people in the 1100 block of North Monticello in Humbold Park, when he got into an altercation, and someone from the group fired a gun, striking him in the chest. Area Four detectives are investigating.An hour earlier, a man, 25, was killed in apparent drive-by shooting in the 1300 block of South Springfield in North Lawndale. Police are searching for a Silver colored vehicle in that shooting.A man, 20, was shot in the chest and arm at around 9:53 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of West 28th Street in Little Village. He was taken to Mount Sinai hospital in fair condition.About a half hour earlier, two men were wounded in a shooting at 9:24 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Flournoy in the city's Lawndale neighborhood. Police say the 48-year-old and 39-year-old were standing outside a home when someone walked up to them and fired shots. The offender left in an unknown vehicle, according to police.A man in his 30s was pronounced dead after he was shot in the head in the 5600 block of South May in Englewood at around 6:50 a.m. Saturday morning. Police said he was found sitting in his vehicle when witnesses say they heard shots and saw a 2003 Nissan flee the scene.A man, 33, died at the hospital after he was shot multiple times during a domestic-related incident at 6:20 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Lyon in Burnside. The victim was shot by a woman he was choking at the time, according to police.A man, 25, drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to the neck and face. He is currently in critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known because the victim is unable to speak, police said.A man fled after shooting a 50-year-old man in the hand around 4:50 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East 81st Street. Police said the two men are friends and had been arguing.A ride share driver, 46, suffered a graze wound to the back while dropping off a customer in the 2200 block of West 21st Place in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood at 1:33 .am. early Saturday morning. According to police, the gunman was standing on the corner with a group. The driver did not appear to be the target, according to police.A man, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg just after midnight Saturday in the 600 block of West Lawrence near Jefferson Park. No one is in custody but detectives investigating say the victims is known to police.Area One Detectives are investigating after a 46-year-old man was shot around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of South Wood. He was transported to the hospital in good condition.A man 42, was shot and killed Friday around 5:42 p.m. in the 200 block of North Leclaire Avenue as he stood on a sidewalk. According to Chicago police, an unknown offender came out of an alleyway and shot him in the head. No one is in custody.Less than hour earlier around 6:13 p.m., a man, 41, was wounded in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting in the 2700 block of South Kedvale. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to police.