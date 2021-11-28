Shop Local

Chicago area shops rely on Small Business Saturday to bring awareness to shopping locally

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Small Business Saturday brings awareness to impact of shopping locally

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many consumers are taking to city and suburban neighborhoods for Small Business Saturday.

The day is meant to encourage consumers to support small businesses by shopping locally during the big kickoff weekend to the holiday shopping season.

Lauren ball's Boutique Envie is one of many businesses in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood excited for the big rush.

"I'm excited because it draws traffic to Bronzeville. It makes [people] business aware, people aware of what's going on in Bronzeville," she said.

RELATED: 'ShopLocalish: Holiday Deals and Steals' features deep discounts on fine American-made products

Ball's two-year old clothing shop opened on East 47th Street just before the pandemic hit, but is hosting several pop-up shops in an effort to support other small businesses, like Lisa Holloway's Plush Life Greeting Cards and Gifts.

"That awareness is really important to our community and, again, it's about keeping the dollar here," Holloway said.

Sandberg Jewelers in north suburban Skokie hopes to cash in on renewed consumer awareness.

Unlike other retailers, the 102-year-old family-owned business hasn't been hampered by supply chain or inventory issues.

"I started shopping very early and started ordering very early," said Sandberg Jewelers' owner, Susan Sandberg. "I was set up even before August... we had all the merchandise we needed and we're now just filtering it into the cases."

RELATED: Here are some tips for avoiding shopping scams

With things beginning to open up, it's expected that millions of consumers will shop early and often, and hopefully at mom and pop shops.

"When you come out...helping to support the bottom line, and helping them to support families and friends that are right around you," said Rudy Flores, executive director of the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce.

Local merchants hope to double their revenue for the day, but they also hope to build local connections when people look to shop on Cyber Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchicagobronzevilleskokieshop localsmall business
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOP LOCAL
Japanese gift shop saved thanks to small business fund
Local ideas for summer BBQ
Hot yoga studio sells unique houseplants for more green in your life
Retail trends look dim as Christmas approaches
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News